Army man dies on LoC in Nowshera

Rajouri, July 25: An Army personnel of a battalion deployed on Line of Control (LoC) in Lam area of Nowshera sub division died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, after which police have started legal formalities and investigation into the matter.
The deceased has been identified as Havaldar Ganesh Pal. He was shifted to Army hospital but was declared dead by doctors on arrival, officials said.
"Prima facie it seems to be a case of cardiac arrest while medico-legal formalities and investigation has been started," the officials said.