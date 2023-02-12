Army organises awareness lecture on renewable energy resources in Poonch

Poonch: Lecture on renewable energy was conducted by Indian Army at Hilla Government School Poonch.
The attendees were educated on conventional energy sources and options for renewable energy sources like wind, solar, biomass and tidal energy.
In addition to this, an overview of government initiatives with respect to schemes like PM KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan) was also given to attendees.
The government has also initiated various financial incentives such as grants, loans, rebates and tax credits to encourage renewable energy.
The lecture was appreciated by all attendees and a pledge was recited to conserve natural resources for future betterment.