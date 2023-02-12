Army organises awareness lecture on renewable energy resources in Poonch

In addition to this, an overview of government initiatives with respect to schemes like PM KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan) was also given to attendees.

The government has also initiated various financial incentives such as grants, loans, rebates and tax credits to encourage renewable energy.

The lecture was appreciated by all attendees and a pledge was recited to conserve natural resources for future betterment.