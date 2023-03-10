Army organises cultural festival in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 10: After the successful conduct of the Manjakote cultural fest a few months ago, another event “Jashan-E-Bahara”, was organised by Army at Government Higher Secondary School, Dehri Raylote in Rajouri district.
The event was organised to promote local culture and traditional arts in collaboration with the J&K Academy of Arts & Culture.
The two-day event celebrated cultural diversity of the region as one of the major binding factors for regional harmony. Colourful and rich traditional folk culture and art forms in all their varied hues and vibrancy enthralled and entertained the audience, said army.
Various competitions conducted during the festival also generated tremendous interest and enthusiasm among the spectators, army said.
Parents, academicians, sarpanchs and locals appreciated the event and hailed it as a manifestation of peace and tranquility in the region, the army further said.