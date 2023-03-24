Army organises drug awareness campaign in villages ahead of LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 24: Under efforts of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and to motivate people in border areas for the fight against drug abuse, Indian Armys' Jhanger battalion under Nowshera brigade organised a campaign in Sehar village.
The village is located ahead of the barbed wire fence of Line of Control which is also called the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System.
The village Sehar is the last village of India on LoC after from which the area of PoJK starts and Pak army posts are located a few hundred meters away from this village.
The Army said that to drive home the point a painting competition was organised along with an informative lecture and short video clips emphasising the ill effects and greater loss to society and country.
"Youth were also educated about how they can fight against this evil first by themselves not falling prey to it and secondly by spreading awareness about it," said the army.
Army said that the first three winners of the painting competition were felicitated with awards.