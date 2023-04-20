Army organises Iftar meet for villagers of Gambhir Brahmana area of Rajouri

Rajouri: Army organised an Iftar meet for villagers in Gambhir Brahmana area of Rajouri in which villagers from Gambhir, Niaka, Panjgrian, and Chamba villages took part.

Senior army officers from Gambhir Battalion of Army, BSF officers and Jammu and Kashmir police officers remained present in the Iftar meeting and interacted with participants.

People opened their fast and offered special prayers for peace and harmony. Villagers hailed the move of the Army terming such events as important in strengthening relations between the Army and people.