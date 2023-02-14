Army organises medical camp in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 14: Army on Tuesday organised a free medical camp for villagers of Tralla in Rajouri district.
The camp was held in the far flung village Tralla in which army doctors and other medical experts examined the patients for different kinds of medical illness.
The patients who attended the camp were also provided with medicines free of cost. Army doctors also delivered awareness lectures on different kinds of medical issues and illness among the participants with over one hundred and fifty villagers including ladies and children being attended to by doctors.