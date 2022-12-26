Army organises picnic for school students in Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 26: Army on Monday organised a picnic for government school students and inmates of Nari Niketan on the occasion of “Veer Bal Diwas”.
The picnic event for children was organised under Operation Sadhbhavna at Government Girls Middle School, Seri Khawaja, Mandana and over one hundred students and seven teachers from Nari Niketan, Rajouri and government schools of Bhatadhuria and Kalai participated in the event. The event was organised with the aim to make the children aware about the importance of Veer Bal Diwas and to help them develop their personality.
Children admired the breathtaking view of the picnic site and engaged themselves in number of fun filled activities including various games and dance, army said.
Selfie point with patriotic themes became instant attraction as students queued up to click selfies one after another.