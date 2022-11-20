Army organises Poonch Mela

Srinagar: Army’s Poonch Brigade on Sunday organised Poonch Mela.
A large number of officers from the Army, civil administration and local population including students of various schools were present on the occasion.
A large number of activities were organized during the Poonch Mela which included a mesmerizing cultural programme, a variety of games, an equestrian and dog show, a weapon display, and an artificial limb measurement and fitment camp.
The local population wholeheartedly appreciated the Army’s efforts in organising a series of activities during the Poonch Mela.