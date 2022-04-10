Army organises 'Run for Rajouri'

Rajouri: Indian Army on Sunday under the banner of Ace of Spades Gunners and Ace of Spades Division organised ‘Rajouri Marathon 2022- Run for Fun’.
More than seven hundred and seventy defence personnel and civilians from all walks of life, females actively participated in various categories as per their age groups.
The event was graced by Defence and Civil dignitaries which included Maj Gen Rajeev Puri, General Officer Commanding, 25 Infantry Division, Brigadier N V Nanjundeshwara, Commander, 25 Artillery Brigade, Dhirendra Singh Sindhu DIG BSF Rajouri.
The ‘Run for Fun’ was flagged off by Reema Puri and a grand cash prize along with Rajouri Marathon merchandise was awarded to the winners of the marathon under various categories.