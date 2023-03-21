Army organises seminar on drug abuse in Mandi

Poonch Mandi, Mar 21: Armys’ Rashtriya Rifles battalion under Poonch Brigade in Mandi area of Poonch district organised a seminar on “Nashamukt Bharat” in which religious scholars from different Masjids of Mandi spread the message against drug abuse in the society.
Army guest speakers, civil society members besides religious scholars addressed the event discussing challenges of drug addiction. On the occasion the scholars while speaking said that the parents of children have an important role to fight the drug addiction that is spreading in the society.
They said that the youth should keep themselves away from this addiction so that a better society can develop.
The speakers also encouraged the public to attend religious ceremonies in religious institutions and to follow the path of religion which inculcates message against drugs abuse.
The religious scholars also discussed threat of narcotics addiction which is taking toll on human lives.
The speakers also discussed need to take stringent action against the people selling narcotics so that the society is kept free from this addiction.
BDC Chairman Poonch Mandi Shamim Ahmed Ganai said that while the Indian Army is protecting the borders, it is also fighting against narco-terrorism for which the Army deserves congratulations.
On the occasion Maulana Syed Shahid Bukhari, Maulana Farman Ali Abidi, Maulana Shariful Hasan Maulana, Syed Fazil Hussain, Farid Malik, Dr. Amrit Pal Singh, Mehr-Nisa also spoke.