Army pays tribute to warriors of Lam Valley

It said that the event was also attended by Bal Sainik Sardar Basant Singh and Bachittar Singh.

The statement said that the event organised as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was an effort to evoke and keep the flame of patriotic feeling alive amongst the youth and give them a chance to imbibe the nationalistic sentiments from the gallant acts of these brave civilians.

It said that Qila Darhal is a fort located atop a mountain in the Qila Darhal area of Lam valley in Rajouri district and civilians of the area defended the area through this fort and set a trademark of bravery after which the event is organised every year to pay tributes to the warriors.