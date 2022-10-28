Army pays tribute to warriors of Lam Valley

Rajouri, Oct 28: Lam-based Rashtriya Rifles Battalion of the Army celebrated ‘Shaheedgarh Diwas’ on Friday.
A statement of the Army issued here said that this day known as Qila Dharal Defense Day was a tribute to the gallant civilians who in 1947 took up defences to protect their motherland from the raiders.
It said that these brave civilians led by Jathedar Ram Singh and Sardar Hukam Singh fought successive attacks of raiders till the Indian Army under Brig Muhammad Usman arrived for the defence of Nowshera on October 28, 1947.
The statement said that this legacy of bravery continues through the generations with locals making supreme sacrifices to date guarding the nation.
It said that besides the four generations of these brave hearts who come here every year to remember their forefathers, the event witnessed a gathering of over 3000 locals who paid tributes and homage to the departed recollecting their sacrifice which stood as an epitome of patriotism for the younger generations to emulate.
The Army statement said that the Commander 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brig P Acharya laid a wreath at the Shaheedgarh War Memorial paying respect to those who gave supreme sacrifice while fighting for the nation.
It said that the event was also attended by Bal Sainik Sardar Basant Singh and Bachittar Singh.
The statement said that the event organised as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was an effort to evoke and keep the flame of patriotic feeling alive amongst the youth and give them a chance to imbibe the nationalistic sentiments from the gallant acts of these brave civilians.
It said that Qila Darhal is a fort located atop a mountain in the Qila Darhal area of Lam valley in Rajouri district and civilians of the area defended the area through this fort and set a trademark of bravery after which the event is organised every year to pay tributes to the warriors.