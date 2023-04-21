Army pays tributes to its 5 soldiers

Rajouri, Apr 21: The Army Friday held a wreath laying ceremony to pay tributes to its five soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Thursday's terror attack in Bhata Dhurian forests in Poonch district.
The wreath laying ceremony was held in Army's General Hospital in Rajouri.
“To pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the five brave-hearts of Indian army who laid down their life in the line of duty in Poonch district on April 20, 2023, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Rajouri with full military traditions,” PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said in an official statement.
Senior officers of the Army and civil administration were present in the solemn ceremony.
“The brave-hearts of Indian Army Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh, all natives of Punjab and Lance Naik Debashish Biswal, a native of Odisha made the supreme sacrifice in a gruesome terrorist attack on April 20, 2023. The Indian Army and our proud nation expressed their solidarity with the bereaved families,” Lt Col Anand said.
He said that the mortal remains of soldiers from Punjab were moved by road from Rajouri at around 2:30 pm to their respective hometowns.
“The mortal remains of the soldier from Odisha were moved by air to his hometown,” Lt Col Anand said.