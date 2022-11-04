Army, police officers brief media about Poonch operation | Pakistan trying to divert attention from ongoing internal turmoil: Army

Rajouri, Nov 4: Army on Friday said that recent infiltration attempt of terrorist on Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector shows Pakistan's calibrated support to terrorism with an aim to divert attention of its people from the ongoing internal turmoil.
Army stated this in a statement issued at a press conference organised at Ace of Spades Division headquarter in Rajouri.
"Pakistan's calibrated support to terrorism continues with an aim to divert attention of its people from the ongoing internal turmoil and to target communal harmony in Poonch Rajouri sector," the statement said.
Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Poonch Army Brigade Commander Brig Rajesh Bisht briefed about an operation launched recently. He said that on November 3 at around 9:30 a.m, Army troops deployed on Line of Control in Poonch sector noticed suspicious movement of three infiltrators in Pathani suit trying to sneak across the Line of Control in Nakarkote area of Poonch sector.
"When the infiltrators were challenged by troops, they opened heavy volume of fire," said Brig Bisht.
In the ensuing intense firefight, all the three terrorists were injured and once the firing had ceased the troops started an search operation of the area, said the army officer.
“The search was a daunting task as the area is thickly mined, has dense undergrowth and boulders and the ground is undulating,” he said adding that as the search operation progressed at 1 PM, initially body of a killed terrorist with weapon was recovered.
"Subsequently, as the operation progressed towards the Line of Control, another weapon with bullet mark and numerous other war like stores were recovered and also a blood trail was observed, leading towards the Line of Control," Brig Rajesh Bisht accompanied by DIG Rajouri Poonch range Dr Haseeb Mughal said at the press conference.
During the search operation war like stores were recovered that include two AK-74 Rifles along with four magazines and 43 rounds, a Chinese pistol with seven rounds . With this, the security forces have successfully eliminated a major infiltration bid in Poonch sector and thwarted the nefarious designs of the western adversary to vitiate the peace in Poonch and Rajouri Sectors, said the army officer.
The security forces continue to remain alert on the Line of Control to counter any attempt by inimical forces to disturb the peace and harmony in this region, he added.