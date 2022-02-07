Army porter dies after falling off tree in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, Feb 7: A 52-year-old Army porter died after falling from a tree in Banpat sector of J&K's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS identified the porter as Tarlok Kumar Bali son of Sunder Dass Bali of Jhulass Poonch.
The body was brought to District Hospital Poonch for medico-legal formalities, the officials said.
SHO Poonch S D Singh confirmed the death of Bali and said that as per preliminary details he was working as a permanent porter with the Army.