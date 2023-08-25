Army porter goes missing in Rajouri village

Rajouri, Aug 25: A man working as a porter with Army has gone missing in a village in Rajouri. After the incident, security forces have launched an operation.
The missing person has been identified as Ashok Kumar (32) son of Babu Ram resident of Bhawani village of Nowshera.
Officials said that Ashok Kumar left is house on Friday morning and was on way to army camp where he works as porter but he went missing enroute. "A missing report has been registered in local police station," they said.
The officials added that a search is being conducted by forces in the area.