Army porter injured in mine blast near LoC in Poonch

Srinagar, July 7: An army porter was injured in a landmine blast near Line of Control in Dallan sector of J&K's Poonch district, official sources said on Thursday.
Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that the incident occurred around 1300 hours.
The injured, Tanveer Hussain son of Mohammad Latieef Jatt of Digwar Murdiala was shifted to military hospital Poonch for treatment, said the sources.
It was not immediately known if the porter stepped on the mine leading to injuries to him or the blast took place due to any other reason.