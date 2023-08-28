Army porter recruitment rally to be held in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 28: Army is going to conduct a porter recruitment rally in Jhangar area of Rajouri from 31st August to 2nd September and applications have been invited from aspirants.
As per notification, the porter recruitment rally will be conducted at helipad ground of Jhangar battalion of Nowshera in Rajouri from 7:30 am to 5 pm from 31 August to 2 September.
The aspirants, as per notification, can submit their applications at RP gate of Jhangar battalion or at Brigade CSD gate Nowshera where producing Aadhar card is mandatory.
The selection procedure will be conducted on physical endurance and health aspects and aspirants can submit their applications with formalities that include birth certificate having age group from 18 to 40 years, five copies of Aadhar Card, Pan card, Voter ID, driving license, ration card, character certificate issued by concerned Sarpanch, joint photograph of all family members, full details of families along with registered address, four self photographs, police character certificate, bank passbook photocopy, medical fitness certificate, Sarpanch attested residential address certificate, details of life insurance and ten rupees of revenue stamp paper.
The aspirants can contact at phone numbers 7054624577, 7906306967 for any further information.