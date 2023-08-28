Army porter’s death | Police register murder case, start probe

He went missing on Friday and his body was found in forest area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as 32 years old Ashok Kumar son of Babu Ram resident of Bhawani who was serving as a porter in a local army camp.

The man went missing on Friday while coming towards army camp and his missing report was filed in police on Friday . Search to trace him was launched while team of forces and locals saw his body lying in a gorge at Ghai Kote village forests on Saturday evening.

Body of deceased was taken into possession by police with legal formalities at the spot. The investigation was conducted while a team of FSL of police also visited the site and examined the crime scene.