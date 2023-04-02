Army Public School Rajouri holds poster making competition

Rajouri, Apr 2: Imbibing the valour and sacrifice of brave men and women of Rajouri, children of Valley View Army Public School Rajouri organised a poster-making competition to spread awareness about the contribution of local heroes towards national integrity.
Children between classes third to fifth participated in the competition which was based on the theme ‘Rajouri : Veeron Ki Bhoomi’. Children made posters covering the various hues of Rajouri’s rich history.
The principal of the school Krishna Budhkoti informed that such initiatives are taken by the school from time to time to inculcate the spirit of pride and honor among the students about the rich history and sacrifices of the people of Rajouri.
The event culminated with all teachers and students taking the integrity pledge in honor of local heroes.