Army resorts to speculative firing on LoC after suspicious movement

Poonch, Jan 7: Army troops on Saturday evening resorted to speculative firing at a forward location on Line of Control in Balakote area of Bhimber Gali sector.
Official sources said that some suspicious movement was witnessed at a forward location of Line of Control in Deri Dabsi area of Balakote in BG sector.
They said that Indian Army troops deployed on LoC also resorted to speculative firing at location of suspicious activity.
“Entire area on LoC has been cordoned and searches are going on,” said official sources. They said that a massive operation has been started and the suspicious movement linked to infiltration attempt cannot be ruled out.