Army reviews security scenario in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 8: In order to review the security situation and to take first hand appraisal of operational preparedness, General Officer in Commanding White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, on Wednesday visited the Narian army establishment in Rajouri district.
This is the third visit of Lt Gen Jain in areas of Rajouri and Poonch in the last two and half weeks where security apparatus has already been put on high alert following January 1 terror attack in Dhangri village.
On Wednesday, GoC White Knight Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain visited the Narian army establishment and held a security review meeting.
In this meeting, officials said, field commanders briefed Lt Gen Jain about prevailing security situation in the region and especially in areas of responsibility of Narian army establishment.
In this meeting, officials informed Lt Gen Jain about measures of security taken especially in view of present high alert post Jan 1 Dhangri terror attack.
Along with reviewing the security situation, Lt Gen Jain also took first hand appraisal of operational preparedness of troops of Narian formation.
Army informed that Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, General Officer in Commanding White Knight Corps complimented all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to continue with pursuit of excellence.
General Officer in Commanding Romeo Force along with other army officers were present during the visit of Lt Gen Sandeep Jain.