Army reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Mar 29: In order to take a first-hand review of the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of troops, the General Officer in Commanding of White Knight Corps visited Line of Control areas in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch districts.
" GOC White Knight Corps visited Line of Control in Poonch & Rajouri sector to review the security situation along LoC," Army said in its official statement.
" He appreciated the high standards of professionalism and Operational preparedness," the Army mentioned.
Pertinent to mention here that security on Line of Control is already in the highest state of alertness due to apprehension of infiltration attempts of terrorists and some recent attempts made in twin districts in the last few months.