'Mentally unsound' man roaming near army installation in Rajouri shot at, hospitalised

Rajouri, May 09: A mentally unsound man was shot by the Army near the Line of Control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the man was roaming around the army establishment near the Line of Control in Nowshera Sector today morning.
"As the army personnel noticed his movement he was challenged but he did not pay any heed, following which he was shot at by the army," he said.
The official said that soon after he was shifted to a nearby healthcare facility, where his condition is said to be stable.
He has been identified as Anil son of Bhagwan Dass of Charyala Kalal in Nowshera.
Meanwhile, locals said that the man used to roam in the village and is mentally unsound.