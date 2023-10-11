Army soldier dies of bullet injuries in Poonch

Poonch: An army soldier, deployed at a forward post along the Line of Control, died of bullet injury in the Mankote sector of Poonch district on Wednesday.
Police said that the deceased soldier Amritpal Singh was found lying in a pool of blood by his colleagues who reached him instantly after hearing the sound of a gunshot this morning while his service rifle was also lying beside him.
“Inquest proceedings have been initiated in this case,” police said.
The army, however, did not make any comment or issue any official statement on this account.