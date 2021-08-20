Army soldier falls to death during counter-militancy operation in J&K's Poonch

"On 20 Aug 2021, at around 1315 hours, while operating along the higher reaches of Pir Panjal Range in a deliberately planned counter terrorist operation, Sepoy Lovepreet Singh made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty as he suffered a 40 feet fall into a gorge while negotiating the difficult heights, " an Army spokesperson said.

Singh, 23, as per the spokesperson, was acting as guide to the party which was moving along a treacherous route from Jabbiwal to Bagsar, Poonch.

Singh hails from Gurdaspur district in Punjab and is survived by his parents, added the spokesperson.

"Sepoy Lovepreet Singh was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty".