Army team opens speculative firing over suspicious movement

As per official sources, the CASO team of Army was on an operation in Keri Galuta village when troops resorted to speculative firing in the wee morning hours on Sunday.

The official sources further stated that speculative firing lasted for over one and half hours and entire area was cordoned.

Extensive searches were started after day light break and searches were going on when last reports came in. Senior army and police officers also reached in the area and are monitoring the ongoing operation.

The area of incident Keri Galuta is adjacent to Bhata Dhurian where an army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists on April 20 in which five army personnel lost their lives while another one got critically injured.