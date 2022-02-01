Army to organise artificial limbs fitment camp in Rajouri on Feb 7

Rajouri, Feb 1: To extend support to specially-abled people and to provide ones with required artificial limbs, the Army is going to organise an artificial limbs fitment camp at Rajouri on February 7.
A statement of the Army issued here said that this camp was being organised on February 7 at the Advanced Landing Ground of the Army in Gujjar Mandi area of Rajouri.The camp is being organised under 25 Artillery Brigade of the Army under the banner of Ace of Spades Division of the Army.
Army has appealed the specially-abled people from areas of Rajouri and Poonch to attend this camp at ALG Rajouri on February 7 and to avail benefit of this camp in which all kinds of services would be provided free of cost.