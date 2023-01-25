Army troops on high alert amid low visibility, apprehensions of infiltration

High alert for troops on Line of Control is for twin districts Rajouri and Poonch where Line of Control stretch is around 220 kilometres long starting from Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district and ending at Saujiyan of Poonch district.

Army officials said that troops on Line of Control remain on high alert throughout the year but extra alertness is maintained at some specific periods when there are apprehensions of attempts of disturbance especially related to infiltration.