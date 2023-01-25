Army troops on high alert amid low visibility, apprehensions of infiltration

Rajouri, Jan 25: Troops of Indian Army are on high alert amid low visibility and apprehensions of infiltration and attempts of terrorists to disturb peace on Republic Day.
High alert for troops on Line of Control is for twin districts Rajouri and Poonch where Line of Control stretch is around 220 kilometres long starting from Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district and ending at Saujiyan of Poonch district.
Army officials said that troops on Line of Control remain on high alert throughout the year but extra alertness is maintained at some specific periods when there are apprehensions of attempts of disturbance especially related to infiltration.
“Days before national events like Republic Day and Independence Day as well as rainy days causing foggy conditions the highest degree of alertness is maintained,” the officials said.
They said that security grid on LoC in these days is on high alert as Republic Day is to be celebrated on Thursday where as rainfall is going on from last 5 days due to which there are foggy conditions in many areas causing low visibility.
“We maintain high alert in every possible manner that include through manual surveillance as well as technical means,” said officers adding that high alert is being maintained both to intercept any infiltration movement as well as attempts to carry Border Action Team attacks on forward locations.
They said that foggy conditions during winter are a major challenge when infiltration chances remain high but troops are on high alert to foil any attempt and many have been foiled in recent past.
“Nation will celebrate Republic Day on Thursday and it has been seen in past that terrorists attempt to do something nefarious on such events and we are also keeping this apprehension in mind while maintaining high alert on Line of Control,” they said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that security both on borders and hinterland is on high alert keeping in view Republic Day and bad weather conditions.
“In hinterland our forces are working in a co-ordinated manner and all the required arrangements for security have been taken,” SSP Rajouri said.
Regarding border security, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam informed that army troops are already ensuring a tight security grid while forces are jointly working in areas along the LoC which are notorious infiltration routes and close surveillance is being put in these areas.