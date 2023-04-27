Pir Panjal

Army vehicle ambush attack | Candle light march taken out in Rajouri

Security personnel near the ambush site in which five army men were killed in Bhata Dhurian village. [Representational Image]
GK NEWS SERVICE

Poonch: To pay homage to army personnel who lost their lives in April 20 army vehicle ambush attack, inhabitants of Qila Darhal in Rajouri organised a candlelight march at Qila Darhal memorial.

The candlelight march was organised at Shaheedgarh war memorial to mark the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers.

The participants marched and expressed their anguish for the ghastly act of cowardice on the Indian army soldiers who were carrying rations for the Iftar. They also observed a two minute silence in memory of army personnel.

