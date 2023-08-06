Around 3 terrorist groups active in Rajouri, Poonch: ADGP Jammu

Rajouri: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh Sunday said that around three groups of terrorists were still active in parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts.
He, along with General Officer Commanding (GOC) Romeo Force Major General Mohit Trivedi, was responding to media queries in a press conference organised in Rajouri in connection with an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Gundha village of Khawas in the border district.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Haseeb Mughal and other officers too were present in the presser at District Police Lines, Rajouri.
“We have two to three groups which are presently active in the areas,” Singh said when asked about the number of terror groups, presently active in Rajouri and Poonch districts. “Each group comprises two to three terrorists,” he said. General Officer Commanding (GOC) Romeo Force Maj Gen Mohit Trivedi said that security forces, including army and police, were using advanced technological equipment built in the country.
“We are using advanced technological equipment in our operations that also include night vision enabled aerial devices,” said GOC Romeo Force.
He said, “Better firearm system is being used by forces in operations that enable us to achieve better results.”