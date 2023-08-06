Around 3 terrorist groups active in Rajouri, Poonch: ADGP Jammu

Rajouri: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh Sunday said that around three groups of terrorists were still active in parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

He, along with General Officer Commanding (GOC) Romeo Force Major General Mohit Trivedi, was responding to media queries in a press conference organised in Rajouri in connection with an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Gundha village of Khawas in the border district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Haseeb Mughal and other officers too were present in the presser at District Police Lines, Rajouri.