Around 44 kg suspected heroin recovered along LoC in J&K's Poonch: Army

Rajouri May 28: Army along with J&K Police on Saturday recovered around 44 kg narcotics believed to be heroin in Bagyaldara village along the Line of Control in Poonch district.
As per an Army spokesman, the narcotic drug believed to have been smuggled from across the border was recovered by a joint team of Army and J&K Police during search operation. The search operation had been launched three days ago, the Army spokesman said.
The consignment was found stored near some houses in the area and was meant to be smuggled in the hinterland the he added.
Further searches in the area were going on at the time this report was filed. Huge consignments of narcotics have been recovered during similar operations by the security forces in Poonch district in the past.