Arrangements for Budha Amarnath Yatra reviewed in Rajouri

During the meeting, the DDC exhorted the officers to make the arrangements pertaining to their departments well in time to avoid any inconvenience to the pilgrims. The DDC stressed the need for foolproof security arrangements, adequate medical facilities, and other essential services to be provided to the pilgrims.

The officers were also reminded of the importance of putting all necessary arrangements in place well in advance. The DDC urged them to work diligently and leave no stone unturned in their efforts to make the yatra a fulfilling and memorable experience for everyone who embarks on this spiritual journey.