Arrangements for Republic Day celebrations reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri: The District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today chaired a meeting of the concerned officers to discuss the arrangements to be put in place for the smooth and successful celebration of the Republic Day in the district.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on a number of points including decoration of the main venue ground, seating arrangements, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water/tanker service, barricading of venue, availability of ambulance, deployment of fire tenders, transportation facilities, invitations, cleanliness and sanitation measures.

At the outset, the meeting was informed that the main function shall be held at the District Police Line Rajouri where the National flag would be unfurled by the chief guest followed by parade comprising the contingents from J&K Police, CRPF, NCC cadets and school children and other proceedings of the National day as per the past practices and similar programmes shall be organised in other subdivisions of the district.