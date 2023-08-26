Arrangements made for digital week celebration in Rajouri

Rajouri: To further strengthen the digital system of working and foster efficient service delivery, district administration Rajouri is going to organise varied activities during the upcoming digital week.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vikas Kundal chaired a meeting of key officers to solidify the arrangements for the highly anticipated digital week celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Muhammad Khurshid; Programme Officer ICDS, Shoket Mehmood Malik; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Imran Rashid Kataria; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Sheraz Chowhan and other eminent officers.

Set to commence on August 31, 2023, the digital week festivities are poised to be a groundbreaking event aimed at championing online services and digital innovations across all the departments.

The overarching goal of this event is to fortify accessibility, amplify efficiency, and augment convenience for the citizens through the judicious utilisation of digital technology.