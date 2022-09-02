Arrested Rajouri man found hanging inside Police Station washroom

He has been identified as Abdul Majeed, 42, son of Muneer Hussain of Pargal, Darhal.

In an official statement, SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam said that on Friday, accused Abdul Majeed, who was arrested in case FIR No 90/2021 under Sections 341 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) committed suicide by hanging himself in the washroom of the Police Station Darhal.