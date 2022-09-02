Arrested Rajouri man found hanging inside Police Station washroom

Rajouri, Sep 2: The body of a man from Pargal village of Rajouri's Darhal tehsil who was arrested by Police and kept at Police Station Darhal was found hanging inside the washroom of the police station.
He has been identified as Abdul Majeed, 42, son of Muneer Hussain of Pargal, Darhal.
In an official statement, SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam said that on Friday, accused Abdul Majeed, who was arrested in case FIR No 90/2021 under Sections 341 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) committed suicide by hanging himself in the washroom of the Police Station Darhal.
“The accused was also wanted in case FIR 98/2021 under Sections 452 and 376 of the IPC,” SSP Aslam said.
He said that soon after the incident, a team of senior officers of Police and civil administration reached the police station and inspected the site and all legal formalities were conducted under their supervision.