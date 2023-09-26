ASHA workers take out protest rally in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 26: ASHA workers engaged in the department of health took out a protest rally in Rajouri on Tuesday seeking government’s intervention in addressing their issues.
The protest rally started from children park near Dak Bungalow and concluded at DC office complex and ASHA workers drawn from all parts of the district took part in it.
Raging slogans in favour of their demands, the ASHA workers said that they are working in different roles in the society and their services are being utilised at all fronts.
We work throughout the year in different capacities but get meager honorarium and it is impossible to feed a family on this much amount, “said protesters who appealed the Jammu and Kashmir Government to address their genuine demands including hike in honorarium, framing a proper job policy and post retirement benefits.