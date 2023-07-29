Ashura processions taken out across Poonch

Poonch, July 29: Thousands of Shia mourners Saturday participated in processions taken out across Poonch district to observe Youm-e-Ashura to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions in Karbala.
The mourners observed the day with great solemnity as main processions were taken out in Poonch town, Surankote, Mendhar, and Mandi areas.
Thousands of mourners took part in these processions amid tight security arrangements.
In Rajouri district, water stalls were set up and other religious events were organised to observe the day, which witnessed overwhelming participation of the community members.