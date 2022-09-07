Assistant Commissioner Panchayat suspended for 'derogatory remarks' against subordinate in Rajouri

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal while suspending the accused also ordered an inquiry into his conduct. The General Administration Department has requested to post a new officer in his place. for now.

The action has been taken by District Magistrate Rajouri after an official of the rank of Secretary Panchayat in Rajouri block of Rural Development Department lodged a formal written complaint against ACP alleging that he resorted to derogatory remarks based on religious grounds.