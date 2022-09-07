Assistant Commissioner Panchayat suspended for 'derogatory remarks' against subordinate in Rajouri

Rajouri Sept 7: The district administration in Rajouri has suspended Assistant Commissioner Panchayats for allegedly making derogatory remarks based on religious grounds against an official of the rank of Secretary Panchayat in Rajouri block of Rural Development Department.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal while suspending the accused also ordered an inquiry into his conduct. The General Administration Department has requested to post a new officer in his place. for now.
The action has been taken by District Magistrate Rajouri after an official of the rank of Secretary Panchayat in Rajouri block of Rural Development Department lodged a formal written complaint against ACP alleging that he resorted to derogatory remarks based on religious grounds.
As per the complaint, some officials of Rural Development Department including AC Panchayat Rajouri were having lunch in a private hotel of Rajouri on Monday afternoon when discussion started on vegetarian and non vegetarian meal during which the officer allegedly used religious sensitive, derogatory and hard words against the complainant who said he requested the officer to stop making the derogatory remarks but he did not stop and even threatened the complainant to remove him from his post.
The complaint further mentioned that his religious sentiments have been deeply hurt by the officer's remarks.
DM Rajouri ordering immediate suspension of AC Panchayat Rajouri said that the conduct of officer is not only a violation of service conduct rules but also an issue of hurting religious sentiments of other community which has potential of creating law and order problem in the district.
An inquiry panel headed by ADDC Rajouri Pawan Kumar Parihar has also been framed which has been asked to conduct enquiry and submit report within 15 days.