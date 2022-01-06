At least 50 livestock dead in shed collapse in J&K's Rajouri

Srinagar, Jan 6: At least 50 sheep and goats perished after a cattle shed they were inside collapsed amid recent heavy rains in Jomala Potha area in J&K's Rajouri district.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the cattle shed belonged to one Mohammad Shafi , a Bakarwal.
Later, a police party rushed to the spot to take stock of the losses.
SHO Rajouri Fareed Ahmed confirmed to GNS collapsing of the cattle shed and subsequent death of a "large number" of sheep and goats inside it.