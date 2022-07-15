Soldier killed, three wounded in fratricide incident in J&K's Poonch

Poonch, July 15: An Army soldier was killed and three others injured in an incident of fratricide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place at an Army unit in Surankote area of the district, they said.
As per the sources, the firing took place in the early morning hours today. Sources said that three to four army men of Territorial Army Battalion were injured in the incident. However, one of them succumbed.
They said that senior officers have rushed to the spot. More details into the incident are awaited.