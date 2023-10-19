Attendants demand more facilities at Rajouri hospital

Rajouri: The attendants of patients in Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri have been demanding more facilities in the health facility.

They said that lack of proper sitting arrangements for attendants is making them to suffer. They have demanded adequate sitting arrangements in this health facility.

Mohammad Anis, a social activist of Rajouri said that with upgradation of district hospital of Rajouri to the level of Associated Hospital to GMC Rajouri, has increased the number of patients and attendants.

He said that while the government is taking steps for upgradation of healthcare as well as basic facilities in the hospital but there are some urgent requirements that need to be fulfilled to for the convenience of the patients as well as their attendants.

Similarly, another local man Liyaqit Ahmed said that attendants accompanying their patients in the hospital have to suffer due to inadequate basic arrangements of sitting as well as sleeping.

He said that a number of people can be seen sitting as well as sleeping on floor ." There are inadequate sitting arrangements in hospital due to lesser number of chairs, sitting desks and tables which make attendants to suffer. Tthere is a need to ensure that adequate sitting arrangements including installation of chairs are made in the hospital, " said Liyaqit.