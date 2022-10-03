Authorities issue traffic advisory on Home Minister’s Rajouri visit

Jammu: Authorities Tuesday issued a traffic advisory on the scheduled visit of the Home Minister to Rajouri where he would address a public rally.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as per the advisory issued by the Traffic Police Office Rural Jammu, the vehicles of participants plying from Poonch, Surankote, Mendhar, and Manjakote routes will be de-boarded at convoy ground (Yatra ground) and LMVs would be parked at Convoy ground.

Buses, mini-buses, and cabs of Poonch, Surankote, Mendhar, and Manjakote routes after de-boarding the participants at convoy ground, will be returned and parked at SKAUST ground Tandwal.

Vehicles of participants plying from Sunderbani, Nowshera, and Kalakote routes would be de-boarded at Panj-Peer and LMVs would be parked at BSF Convoy ground and Tourism Parking (Alpha Gate).

Buses, mini-buses, and cabs from Sunderbani, Nowshera, and Kalakote routes, after de-boarding the participants at Panj-Peer (Near Pir Baba Ziyarat), would be returned and parked at Sabzi Mandi (Phalyana).