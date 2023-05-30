Authorities rebuff rumours of restrictions on sowing of maize crop in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 30: Amid talks of restriction on the sowing of maize crops in this agriculture season which has spread panic among farmers, Chief Agriculture Officer Rajouri Sohan Singh clarified on Tuesday that there is no such restriction in place.
The official said farmers must sow their crops as per routine annual practice. In recent days, a rumour rapidly spread especially in rural areas in which it was claimed that the authorities are going to impose restrictions on the sowing of maize crops this season. Due to this rumour farmers were in a state of dilemma.
Chief Agriculture Officer Rajouri, Sohan Singh on Tuesday, asked people to sow maize crop as per their annual routine.
"We have come across some talk in public regarding the prohibition on sowing of maize crop but it clarified that this all is a rumor," said Chief Agriculture Officer.
He added, "Neither district administration nor Agriculture department or any other Government agency has issued any such order or direction prohibiting sowing of maize crop."
He further asked farmers in Rajouri to sow maize crops as per their annual agriculture practice and not to pay any heed to rumours.