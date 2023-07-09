Authorities recover body of second soldier washed away in river in Poonch

Quoting official sources, GNS reported that two soldiers went missing while crossing a river near Dogra Surankote on Saturday afternoon. Soon after the information, the army and Police launched a rescue operation. Body of one of them, Naib Subedar Kuldip Singh was recovered last evening while searches for another were resumed this morning. After hectic searches, they said, the body of the missing soldier Lance Naik Telu Ram was also recovered.

When contacted, DySP PC Surankote Hamid Ali Bandey confirmed the recovery of the body and said that a rescue operation has been concluded.