Automatic weapon found from riverbed in Surankote

Poonch: An AK series automatic weapon was found lying on the riverbed at Surankote in Poonch district on Monday.

As per officials, some people were working in the river at Dundak in Surankote sub division of Poonch when they found a rusted AK series assault weapon lying there after which they informed the Police and a team of police from local police station rushed to the spot.

Officials said that the Police took possession of the weapon and seized it.

The weapon, rusted in condition, is being examined to establish its links and source.