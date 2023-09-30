Availability of drinking water facilities in schools reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri: In a significant step towards enhancing the well-being of students and staff, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri Vikas Kundal convened a meeting to review water supply in schools.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, Kundal stressed the importance of verifying the number of schools equipped with functional drinking water facilities. He emphasised that providing functional drinking water facilities in schools is a fundamental necessity for students and staff alike.

Recognising the critical nature of this issue, Kundal, directed officials to collaborate and ensure that this vital facility is readily available in all educational institutions across the district. He highlighted that access to clean drinking water is essential for the overall health and well-being of students and staff members.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment among the concerned officers to prioritize the provision of functional drinking water in schools. They pledged to take all necessary actions to ensure the continued availability and improvement of this facility in the future. The district administration of Rajouri remains steadfast in its dedication to ensuring the basic needs of students and staff are met, aiming to create a conducive and healthy environment for learning and development.

The meeting was attended by Chief Education Officer, Sultana Kouser and Executive Engineer (Jal Shakti) Rajouri, Ashwini Sharma, and other officials of the concerned Departments.