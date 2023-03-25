Awareness camp on Swachh Bharat Mission organised in Poonch

Poonch: The NSS chapter in the Poonch Campus of Jammu University in collaboration with the Rural Development Department in Loran community development block of Poonch organised a one-day awareness camp on Swachh Bharat Mission.
The awareness programme was part of the ongoing initiatives taken up by the Poonch campus for the welfare of the people of the border district of Poonch.
BDC Shameem Akhtar who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated both Poonch Campus and BDO Loran for organising this awareness program on such an important topic.
She said that the success of any scheme relies on awareness among the common people.
Director Poonch Campus Prof. Dipankar Sengupta said that organizing such events, which are directly associated with the common masses, will help eradicate the problem from district Poonch.
He extended his gratitude to BDO Loran and District Administration for their unending support in organising such an event.
Block Development Officer Loran Zamood Ahmed while addressing the gathering said that the active participation of premier educational institutes like Poonch Campus in such awareness camp on Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin will go a long way to create an atmosphere of positivity among the common people about the implementation of such schemes announced by the governments for the benefits of people time to time.
Officer Poonch Campus, Dr. Rubia Bukhari, and NSS Coordinator Kalpna Sudan were also present in the event.