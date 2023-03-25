Awareness camp on Swachh Bharat Mission organised in Poonch

Poonch: The NSS chapter in the Poonch Campus of Jammu University in collaboration with the Rural Development Department in Loran community development block of Poonch organised a one-day awareness camp on Swachh Bharat Mission.

The awareness programme was part of the ongoing initiatives taken up by the Poonch campus for the welfare of the people of the border district of Poonch.

BDC Shameem Akhtar who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated both Poonch Campus and BDO Loran for organising this awareness program on such an important topic.