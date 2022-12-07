Awareness programme on MWPSC Act held at Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 7: A one-day awareness programme on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act (MWPSC Act) for police functionaries was organised today by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Rajouri, in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Justice and the Anugraha Regional Resource and Training Centre on Ageing.
Sub-Judge and Secretary DLSA Rajouri, Wajahat Hussain Kazmi, was the chief guest at the program. The programme was divided into four sessions. In the first session, Advocate Shoket Ali acted as a resource person and delivered a lecture on the features and significance of the MWPSC Act.
In the second session of the program, a social activist, Pariksha Sharma, acted as a resource person and laid emphasis on different contours of the act.
In the third session of the program, Advocate Tarun Vasson delivered a lecture and highlighted the importance of the MWPSC Act. Similarly, in the 4th and final session, Advocate Shivangi Kant acted as a resource person and delivered a lecture on the salient features of the Act.