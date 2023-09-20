Awareness programme on PM Vishwakarma scheme held in Poonch
Poonch, Sep 20: A special awareness programme on newly launched PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samma n Yojana was today organised for targeted beneficiaries here in the Counseling Cell of District Industries Centre Poonch.
The programme was aimed at sensitizing the participants regarding the new Scheme. PM Vishwakarma scheme is fully funded by government of India, provides recognition and holistic support to traditional artisans and craft people working with their Hands and tools.
The scheme aims to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products and to integrate them with the MSME value chains.
During the session a threadbare discussion was held to device a holistic approach to identify the beneficiaries. General Manager District Industries Centre, Dr. Mohammad Tanwir briefed the participants regarding the process.
All the participants expressed gratitude and thanked the government and administration of the district for the initiatives being taken for the vishwakarmas.
More such programmes are scheduled to be held at block levels in district Poonch for awareness and identification of all potential vishwakarmas.