Azad appeals for peace, unity in J&K

Rajouri, Feb 12: Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today fervently appealed for peace and unity in Jammu and Kashmir

According to a press release, he was addressing a public meeting at Kalakote in Rajouri. Azad highlighted his “significant contributions to the development “of Rajouri, including the establishment of a medical college and the sanctioning of crucial infrastructure projects such as roads, hospitals, districts, and schools. He said, “If you believe my government was the best then lend me your support. Together, we can achieve even greater milestones, including the creation of more jobs, roads, hospitals, bridges, and provisions such as free electricity for the needy.”

He expressed his commitment to address poverty and ensure access to essential services. The DPAP chairman said, “Despite my efforts, poverty still persists, and many struggle to afford electricity bills. Therefore, if entrusted with power, we will provide free electricity to those in need.” Azad reaffirmed his commitment to reinstate the Roshni scheme, citing its significant benefits for the underprivileged. “While acknowledging any misuse of the scheme, the government should have taken appropriate action. However, the scheme has undeniably uplifted many impoverished families,” the DPAP chairman said. He also highlighted his party’s stance on land eviction orders, stating, “We vehemently protested against such orders to ensure that no poor person would be adversely affected. Our priority is to safeguard the rights and welfare of poor and needy.”

The former Chief Minister emphasised the importance of Hindu-Muslim unity and urged public to support leaders who prioritise humanity and development for all, regardless of religion or caste. Azad remarked, “In a hospital, we do not inquire about the religion or caste of the blood we need. Similarly, why should we divide people based on such distinctions during elections? I vow to never discriminate and work tirelessly for the progress and upliftment of all.”